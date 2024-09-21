The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has sent a crucial message to residents of Edo state ahead of Saturday’s governorship election

Frank Mba, the deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) said residents should return to their homes after casting their votes

He disclosed that police will only allow individuals accredited to monitor the governorship election on the streets

Benin City, Edo state - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned residents of Edo state to return to their homes after casting their votes during Saturday’s governorship election.

Frank Mba, the deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) said residents have no business being on the streets during the election period.

Mba, who is in charge of security for the election said only individuals accredited to monitor the election will be allowed on the streets, TheCable reports.

He made this known during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, September 20.

“It is important for everybody to know that if you are not accredited to carry out the functions relating to the election, you shouldn’t be out on the streets,”

“If you are not an accredited personnel, just go out there, perform your civil duty, cast your votes, and return to your home.”

Mba said there would be restrictions on vehicular movement from 6am to 6pm across all the 28 local government areas of Edo state.

He disclosed that the police decided to listen to the citizens’ complaints by adjusting the curfew period.

