Dr. Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education, unveils a major initiative to modernise Nigerian universities through technology and digitalisation

The Minister inaugurates the newly reconstituted Governing Councils of federal tertiary institutions, highlighting their critical role in ensuring governance and promoting academic excellence

The project aims to equip Nigerian institutions with powerful tools, platforms, and systems to thrive in the digital age, enabling hybrid access to quality education

A turning point for Nigeria’s education sector as Dr. Tunji Alausa, Minister of the Federal Ministry of Education, unveiled a far-reaching digitalisation plan and inaugurated the newly reconstituted Governing Councils of federal tertiary institutions.

The event, held on Tuesday in Abuja, marked the official launch of the Blueprint ICT Development (Blueprint-ICT-Dev) Project, a major initiative designed to modernise the operations, delivery, and global engagement of Nigerian universities.

Dr. Tunji Alausa, Education Minister unveils a far-reaching digitalisation plan and inaugurates the newly reconstituted Governing Councils of federal tertiary institutions.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the development, supported by the French Government and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), is seen as one of the most ambitious efforts yet to transform tertiary education in the country through technology.

While unveiling the project, Dr. Alausa noted that the initiative aligns directly with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It prioritises inclusive growth through human capital development, innovation, digital transformation, and educational reform.

"The Blueprint-ICT-Dev Project addresses all these priorities in a manner that tackles some of the most persistent and pressing challenges in Nigeria’s education landscape,” Alausa explained

Alausa explained that the project is not just about computerising offices or installing internet in classrooms. It is a holistic framework to equip Nigerian institutions with the tools, platforms, and systems to thrive in the digital age.

He described the effort as one that will enable universities to deliver hybrid and transnational learning, strengthen their data systems, and increase access to quality education using flexible, ICT-enabled models.

“With the support of the Blueprint-ICT-Dev Project, the 10 selected institutions can further digitise their systems, deliver hybrid and cross-border programmes, and participate more actively in global academic networks.

“This is crucial for making Nigerian universities competitive, not only on the continent but also globally.”He added

The initiative will focus on teacher training, skills-based education, entrepreneurship, and TVET programmes, leveraging the Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN) for high-speed internet and content sharing among tertiary institutions.

“I believe that the Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN) is central to coordinating these activities; therefore, I have directed all Vice-Chancellors of the selected universities to be connected to NgREN,” Alausa announced.

“Again, I extend congratulations to the 10 selected institutions, may your impact be lasting and transformational. Together, let’s reimagine education for the digital age.” He added

Alausa inaugurates new Governing Councils

Dr. Alausa inaugurated the Governing Councils of federal tertiary institutions, highlighting their critical role in the education sector and the significant responsibilities they carry

“Governing Councils are the highest policy-making bodies in our tertiary education system.

They are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring sound institutional governance, shaping policy, providing financial oversight, and promoting both academic and administrative excellence," he emphasised.

Dr. Alausa urged the appointees to see themselves not as distant boardroom actors but as strategic collaborators working hand-in-hand with the institutions’ leadership.

“In my keynote address, I urged all appointees to work closely with university management teams, especially Vice-Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts, in a manner that is supportive yet non-intrusive.”

“Iemphasised the importance of providing strategic direction and ensuring that institutions are governed in accordance with relevant laws and existing policies.” Alausa stated

He further reminded the appointees that their selection was not just an honour but a responsibility to serve with moral clarity and developmental vision.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and commendations to all appointees on your nomination and subsequent confirmation to serve in these critical roles.”

“Your appointments are not only a recognition of your individual achievements and contributions to national development, but also a call to serve with integrity, vision, and accountability, ”the minister noted.

Stakeholders in attendance, including Vice Chancellors, international partners, education innovators, and civil society actors, applauded the two-pronged strategy as evidence of the ministry’s readiness to shift from policy talk to practical, measurable progress.

As the event wrapped up, what lingered was a sense of purpose, that under the watch of Dr. Tunji Alausa, Nigeria’s tertiary education system is not only being recalibrated but also reimagined for relevance, resilience, and global standing.

