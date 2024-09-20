President Bola Tinubu has urged participants in the Saturday, September 21, governorship election in Edo state to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu urges all stakeholders in the upcoming Edo State governorship elections to conduct themselves peacefully and sportfully. The election is just around the corner, scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of respecting the democratic process and the people's will, believing that voters can make informed decisions about their future leaders. He stressed that democracy thrives on civility, tolerance, patience, and respect for the rules of the game.

Tinubu commends Edo governorship candidates

In a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, September 20, the President commended the governorship candidates and political parties for focusing their campaigns on key issues affecting Edo State, such as improving livelihoods, promoting economic growth, and contributing to national development.

He encouraged citizens to remain peaceful and respectful throughout the voting process and resolve any disagreements amicably through constituted authorities.

Tinubu also expressed confidence in the professionalism and integrity of security agencies and INEC officials, urging them to remain impartial and avoid compromising the electoral process.

Edo 2024: Why Tinubu's comment is commendable

This call for peace and unity is timely, especially considering the recent Edo 2024 Governorship Election Peace and Security Summit, which brought together key stakeholders to promote unity and ensure a peaceful election.

The summit highlighted the need for collective action to curb vote-buying and election-related violence, emphasizing the responsibility of political leaders to foster a peaceful electoral environment.

Tinubu's statement reads in part:

Edo electorates expressed mixed feelings

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 21, has started generating reactions from concerned citizens.

Hope, a state trader, said she would not vote on Saturday, adding that she did not trust the process.

The election has been described as a race between the APC, PDP and the Labour Party candidates.

