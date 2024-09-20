Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo state, has said no regret in referring to the Saturday governorship election in the state as a do-or-die affair

Governor Obaseki maintained that the atrocities the opposition APC had committed during the campaign were surprising

The governor alleged that a former governor was using the police helicopter to campaign and that he was being sidelined by the police as the chief security officer of the state

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has doubled down on his statement that Saturday, September 21, governorship election is a "do or die affair." He clarified this on Channels Television's Politics Today, emphasizing the high stakes for Edo State residents if the All Progressives Congress (APC) regains control.

The election is a race between the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party candidates, Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighodalo, and Olumide Akpata.

Obaseki believes the APC's return would bring impunity and recklessness, stating, "It's a do-or-die affair because if they do, we die."

Obaseki accused APC of planning to rig

He also accused the APC of planning to rig the election but expressed confidence in the people's resistance. Obaseki stressed the importance of protecting the electoral process, warning of dire consequences if the opposition prevails. Moreover, he criticized the police for bias, urging them to remain professional and unbiased, as they are funded by taxpayers.

The governor's concerns extend to the APC's intimidation tactics, which he believes stem from fear of defeat. This comes amid tensions leading up to the election. With over 2.2 million registered voters, the outcome will significantly impact Edo State's future.

Recall that the governor earlier said that the PDP and its candidate would not sign the peace accords, raising the allegation of indiscriminate arrests of the party's members.

See the video of his interview here:

Edo electorates expressed mixed feelings

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Edo governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 21, has started generating reactions from concerned citizens.

Hope, a state trader, said she would not be voting on Saturday, adding that she did not trust the process.

