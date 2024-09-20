Ahead of the governorship election in Edo state, there are some important guidelines electorates must adhere to cast their vote

From the eligible age, registering with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the voting processes

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the guidelines and explained each process for better understanding

Benin City, Edo state - As attention shifts to Edo state ahead of the governorship election on Saturday, September 21, it is important to note that not every resident of the state is qualified to vote.

The resident who meets some criteria that qualify him/her as an eligible voter to choose the candidate of their choice.

Who is a voter?

According to INEC guidelines, a voter is a citizen who is 18 years old and above, duly registered, and has his/her name and details in the register of voter.

What you need to vote in Edo poll

The following are the criteria to be eligible to vote for any candidate of your choice in the Edo governorship election.

18-years and above

A person must be a Nigerian citizen and 18 years old and above to be able to vote during any election in the country.

Register voter

Those eligible to vote are citizens who have registered and have names correctly entered into the register of voters in the area where they intend to cast their vote.

Polling unit

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), every Nigerian is eligible to vote if he/she has a valid voter’s card, name is on the Register of Voters, and turns up at the polling unit between 8:00am to 2:00pm on Election Day.

Permanent Voter Card

The Permanent Voter’s Card is issued to every voter which qualifies him/her to vote in an election in Nigeria.

It is the most important means of identification during elections in Nigeria.

BVAS accreditation

BVAS is an electronic machine called the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System. It is used for voter verification and authentication to confirm a voter's identity using either their fingerprints or face.

It ensures that only persons eligible to vote and possessing their PVCs and whose names are on the register of voters of a particular polling unit are allowed to vote at that polling unit and can only vote once.

