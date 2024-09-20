Edo Guber Election: Why It Will Be Difficult To Influence Outcome, Political Analyst Explains
- Barrister Anyakweh Miracle Amadi has explained why it will be difficult to influence the outcome of the Edo governorship election on Saturday, September 21
- The lawyer and political analyst said the Edo governorship election is unique as it comes with some twist
- During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Amadi said Edo state has high electioneering consciousness and loves to participate in their voting process
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.
Benin City, Edo state - Lawyer and political analyst, Barrister Anyakweh Miracle Amadi, said it will be difficult to subvert the will of the people in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.
Amadi said the people are all actively involved in the election process and have high electioneering consciousness.
Why it will difficult to influence Edo election
He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Friday, September 20.
“There is something unique about the Edo Election. It comes with some twist. It is most times difficult to predict, this is because the people are all actively involved. Edo is one of the states in Southern Nigeria with high electioneering consciousness and almost insignificant voting apathy. They love to participate in their voting process. This makes it difficult for the high and mighty to subvert their will.”
Federal might cannot influence Edo election
Speaking further, the Port Harcourt-based lawyer added that it will also be difficult to use federal factors to influence the outcome of the election.
Amadi expressed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would not like to jeopardize the will of the people and the confidence they repose in the electoral institution.
“I trust that this election will be difficult to be influenced by federal factors or by some political bigwigs. I am personally confident that INEC will not like to jeopardize the will of the people and the confidence they repose on the electoral institution.”
10 facts about Edo governorship election
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the upcoming Edo governorship election has drawn a lot of anticipation from political analysts and Nigerians.
To stay updated, one needs to know the facts and figures guiding this election which include the date of the election, the number of voters, and candidates.
Legit.ng compiled 10 major facts about the governorship election.
