The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, stormed Edo state on Wednesday and held a crucial meeting with service chiefs and the troops

CDS Musa noted that they received a presidential mandate from President Tinubu to ensure the Edo state gubernatorial election on Saturday, September 21, is free, fair and credible

Musa however warned local security networks and vigilante groups, to stay off the election duties or they would face the consequences

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said that the military has the presidential mandate to ensure a free, fair and credible governorship election in Edo state.

CDS Musa: "Tinubu mandated us"

Musa stated this on Wednesday, September 18, in Benin City during the various strategic meetings held with Service Chiefs, stakeholders, and troops ahead of Saturday, September 21, governorship election.

CDS Musa disclosed that he was in Edo state to assure the electorate that the military would be professional and join the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure an election without violence and intimidation.

In a meeting with the senior military officers, the army general said whoever tries to disrupt the poll would bear the consequences.

He warned individuals against carrying arms to intimidate the electorate, saying only the statutory security agencies would be allowed for the election.

“What I bring from Abuja is peace and assurance that we will act professionally during the election.

“Election must be free, fair and credible; for this implies that any other person with any other intention other than a peaceful election probably will face the consequences,” he said.

Musa warned any members of local security network or vigilante to stay off the election duties, saying they were not part of the statutory agencies for election.

The chief of defence staff also warned the personnel of the forces deployed for the election never to compromise.

