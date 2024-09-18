The PDP has been knocked for campaigning in Edo state governorship election with the achievement of President Bola Tinubu as the governor of Lagos

Jubril Gawat, a media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reacted to the PDP campaign video where Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan stated that the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, was part of Tinubu's economic team that built Lagos

In the video, Natasta assured that the PDP candidate will transform Edo as Tinubu had transformed Lagos

Jubril Gawat, a senior special assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, has criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for campaigning for Asue Ighodalo in Edo on President Bola Tinubu's achievement as governor of Lagos.

Gawat took to social media and shared a campaign video of the PDP candidate in Edo state, noting that the party was campaigning on Tinubu building Lagos and that Ighodalo was part of his then economic team, but their supporters would say Tinubu did not do anything as governor of the state.

In the video, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from Kogi state was vowing that Igbodalo will transform Edo as Tinubu transformed Lagos, adding that the former was part of the latter team that built the state.

Lagos reacts to PDP campaign video

Reacting to the video, Gawat shaded the PDP for campaigning on President Tinubu's success as governor of Lagos and the claim that its candidate was part of the then economic team.

His tweet reads in part:

"Edo PDP is using the “progress of Lagos State” under Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu to campaign for the Edo State PDP Governorship Candidate (they can’t use the achievements of the sitting Governor), saying that he was part of the Lagos Economic Team.

"But on the flip side, PDP/ELUPEE Fans will tell you that BAT didn’t do anything as Governor, that it was Lord Lugard, Mary Slessor and Albert Einstein."

Primate Ayodele speaks on Edo election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, Asue Ighodalo, has been prophesied to be the announced next governor of the state.

Primate Elijah Ayodele made the revelation in a video on his X page, adding that the PDP would be rigged out of the election using the BIVAS.

According to the cleric, the people of Edo state will suffer should any party other than the PDP win the election.

