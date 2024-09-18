Three days to the Edo governorship election 2024, preparations are in top gear in the prominent south-south state

Nigerian authorities on Wednesday, September 18, commenced the transportation of sensitive materials to the state

The movement of the materials was monitored by security agents working with the Nigerian Air Force

Benin City, Edo state - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Wednesday, September 18, started the airlift of electoral materials for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The action was in preparation for the Edo state governorship election 2024 slated for Saturday, September 21.

Preparations for the Edo state governorship election 2024 are in top gear.

Legit.ng reports that this follows the earlier commitment made by Hassan Abubakar, the chief of air staff (CAS), during a recent meeting with the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu. At the meeting, the CAS reiterated NAF's readiness to provide INEC with transport aircraft to facilitate the swift movement of election materials, as has been done in the past.

A statement by Group Captain Kabiru Ali, NAF's deputy director of public relations and information, provided the update.

The statement partly reads:

"This airlift demonstrates the NAF’s commitment to fulfilling its constitutional role of providing military aid to civil authority."

See the photos below:

Legit.ng reports that a thrilling political showdown is unfolding in Edo state.

The long-awaited 2024 governorship election is bound to be conducted. With 2,629,025 registered voters in Edo state, the residents are set to decide who will lead them in the next democratic dispensation.

Two lawyers — Olumide Akpata, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and Asuerinme Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — are locked in a fierce battle for the governorship seat.

Monday Okpebholo, a Nigerian senator and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is also in the race.

