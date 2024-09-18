As the Edo State governorship election approaches, tensions are running high with significant implications for the future of the state’s civil service

Governor Godwin Obaseki has made a passionate appeal to public servants, highlighting the critical nature of their votes

His recent statements appeared to have been crafted to show the urgency and high stakes of the upcoming election

In a fervent appeal ahead of the September 21 governorship election, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has urged civil servants to cast their votes for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), cautioning that they would be the first to suffer if the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerges victorious.

Addressing a thank-you meeting with public servants, Obaseki expressed his heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support.

Governor Obaseki speaks to Civil Servants. Photo credit: X/GovObaseki

“I came to appreciate and thank you from the bottom of my heart. I wouldn’t have achieved what we have without you,” Daily Trust quoted him to have said, acknowledging their crucial role in his administration's achievements.

Emphasizing the need to sustain the state's developmental momentum, Obaseki remarked, “This is a journey. While I am concluding this phase, the momentum must be maintained. We cannot afford mistakes on Saturday.”

Obaseki rallies civil servants for Ighodalo

The governor did not hold back in his criticism of his opponents, asserting that they lack the necessary experience and competence to lead the state effectively. His stark warning and passionate plea showed the high stakes of the upcoming election, as he seeks to rally support for the PDP to continue his vision for Edo State.

“Those seeking power at all costs are uneducated and inexperienced. The risk of allowing such individuals to lead is significant. It’s not just about me but about democracy and development,” he said.

He also warned that a poor choice would impact civil servants, saying, “Any mistake you make will affect you before anyone else.”

PDP knocked for campaigning with Tinubu's Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jubril Gawat, a senior special assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, has criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for campaigning for Asue Ighodalo in Edo on President Bola Tinubu's achievement as governor of Lagos.

Gawat took to social media and shared a campaign video of the PDP candidate in Edo state.

