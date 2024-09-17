The PDP governors have reiterated their position on Governor Siminalayi Fubara becoming the leader of the party in Rivers state

Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the forum and Bauchi state governor, said it is the culture of the party to recognise the state governor as party leader, and Fubara's case would not be different

Mohammed also replied to FCT minister Nyesom Wike's threat, adding that his state has enough water to quench any fire

Governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reaffirmed their support for Siminalayi Fubara as the party's leader in Rivers State, where he serves as governor.

This decision was made during a meeting in Taraba State last month, and it's clear that the party is standing firm behind Fubara amidst a leadership tussle with Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Wike threatens PDP governors

Wike, who has been at odds with Fubara, threatened to "put fire in their states" and promised sleepless nights to governors who challenge him in Rivers. However, Bala Mohammed, Chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, responded calmly, saying Bauchi has enough water to quench such fire.

According to Daily Trust, Mohammed reiterated that the PDP recognizes serving governors as party leaders in their respective states and that Fubara should be allowed to control the party's structure in Rivers.

Mohammed also acknowledged the mentor-mentee relationship between Wike and Fubara, expressing hopes that they will work together in harmony. Additionally, he addressed the party's leadership issues, citing constitutional aberrations and the need to address problems.

PDP governors to zone chairman to north-central

The Bauchi governor maintains that the PDP is working to ensure that the North Central region assumes its rightful responsibility, as was the case when Ahmadu Muazu became National Chairman after Alhaji Bamanga Tukur's resignation.

The PDP Governors' Forum has consistently supported Fubara, and it's clear that they won't back down. With the party's established practice of recognizing serving governors as state leaders, it will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds.

