Nigerian social media activist Vincent Otse Martins, widely known as VeryDarkMan, has expressed his frustration over the latest development at the Borno State IDP camp

According to earlier reports, between August and September 2024, heavy rainfall affected major LGA in Borno state, displacing people and rendering them homeless

However, it has been said by VDM that the Borno state government has evicted the sheltered people at IDP after allegedly giving them N10k and Spaghetti

Vincent Otse Martins, who is known as VeryDarkMan, is bitter towards the Government of Borno state after he was informed that the affected flood victims had been chased out of the Internally Displaced People's Camp, IDP.

It will be recalled that reports have had it that the people of Borno state have been affected by heavy rainfall, which resulted in flooding, leading them to the IDP camp where they were sheltered.

VDM blasts Borno govt for ejecting flood victims. Credit: @profzulum, @verydarkblackman, @theguardian

Source: Instagram

In his rant, VDM shared that internet personality Issac Fayose and singer Seun Kuti informed him of their willingness to donate N500k and N1M, respectively, to the camp, to which he intended to add some more millions.

To his surprise, he called his person at the camp, who informed him that the government had sent the IDP packing from the camp where they were sheltered. It was also mentioned that the Borno state government allegedly gave them N10k and Spaghetti.

The situation angered the outspoken social media activist so much that he cursed the Borno State government and urged international bodies to stop donating to the flood victims, arguing that the government did not use the movies for their intended purpose.

Watch clip here:

VDM trends online

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@swagmonie_17:

"Bro almost cried."

@nelsondera1:

"God go punish anybody wey think say these yeye celebrities online better pass VDM. Omo, if we fit get 3 more like VDM, Nigeria go better."

@ajewealth1:

"Let's all start campaigning on behalf of this guy for the next president... I can see him as Messiah and he needs all our prayers, support, and protection."

@ella_happy1:

"He dey talk true sometimes but I dey fear for the guy because this government nor good. Their head nor dey house."

@sandyberry31:

"VDM nearly cry... the thing pain am, what is happening to our country... this is sad ooooo."

@swaggu_of_lagos:

"Are you still comparing this guy with una yeyebrities and werenaires."

@itspopolee:

"VDM was emotional with this video..I know you love Nigeria but not everyone does."

Atiku makes N100m donation to victims

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar donated N100 million to assist victims of the devastating floods in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The flood, caused by the overflow of the Alau Dam, submerged Maiduguri, affecting over 23,000 households.

During his visit to Borno, Atiku met with Governor Babagana Zulum, who praised the donation, while Atiku’s media adviser called on his associates to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts.

