Bishop Matthew Hassan-Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto claims that President Bola Tinubu did not sign the peace accords ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Bayo Onanuga, the presidential spokesperson, explained how President Tinubu signed the two peace accords before the election

Kukah had recently claimed that Tinubu did not sign the peace accord while noting that his committee cannot force the PDP to sign the peace accord ahead of the Edo state governorship election

The presidency has said that Bishop Matthew Hassan-Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto's claim that President Bola Tinubu did not sign the peace accord ahead of the 2023 presidential election was false.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, made the clarification in a tweet on Tuesday, September 17, adding that President Tinubu signed the two peace accords ahead of the poll.

Presidency tackles Bishop Kukah's claim Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

How Tinubu signed peace accord before 2023 election

According to Onanuga, the first peace accord was signed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Tinubu on September 29, 2022, while the president himself signed the second one on February 23, 2023.

Bishop Kukah recently made a shocking statement at the Edo Election Security Townhall in Benin City, alleging that President Tinubu never signed a peace accord during his presidential campaign.

Kukah, who co-convenes the National Peace Committee alongside General Abdulsalami Abubakar, made it clear that the committee lacks the authority to compel candidates to sign the peace pact.

This development is especially noteworthy given the context of the 2023 presidential election, where Tinubu emerged victorious. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had previously refused to sign the peace pact, citing allegations against the police.

Controversies marked Tinubu's campaigns

It's interesting to note that Tinubu's campaign was marked by significant events, including his formal announcement of candidacy on January 10, 2022, and his subsequent win at the party convention on June 8, 2022.

Reacting to the claim, the presidency said the cleric was wrong and shared details of Tinubu signing the accords before the 2023 presidential election.

Onanuga's tweet reads in part:

"Contrary to the claims by Bishop Kukah, President Tinubu signed the two peace accords preceding his election in 2023."

See the tweet here:

Primate Ayodele speaks on Edo election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, Asue Ighodalo, has been prophesied to be the announced next governor of the state.

Primate Elijah Ayodele made the revelation in a video on his X page, adding that the PDP would be rigged out of the election using the BIVAS.

According to the cleric, the people of Edo state will suffer should any party other than the PDP win the election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng