The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan-Kukah, has expressed concern over the failure of political parties and their candidates to sign the Peace Accord ahead of the September 21, 2024, Edo State gubernatorial election.

The bishop’s comments come at a critical time as Edo State prepares for one of the most closely watched elections in recent history, with the eyes of both citizens and international observers firmly on the state.

He emphasized that this decision sends a "wrong signal" to Nigerians, particularly regarding the commitment to peaceful elections.

Kukah made these remarks during the Edo Election Security Townhall, an event organized by Channels Television in collaboration with the Kimpact Development Initiative and the UK International Development, Channels Television.

PDP Shuns pre-election ritual

Despite 17 political parties contesting in the upcoming election, including major players like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chose not to participate in last week's Peace Accord signing.

The PDP cited grievances with the police as the reason for abstaining.

Bishop Kukah, who is also a convener of the National Peace Committee chaired by former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, clarified that the committee could not compel candidates to sign the peace pact.

In his remarks, Bishop Kukah acknowledged the importance of the Peace Accord in promoting non-violence during elections but noted its moral, rather than legal, nature, The Punch reported.

He said:

“The National Peace Committee, what we do is not in the Electoral Act; it’s not law. It’s moral. You can’t compel people to fall in love or love their neighbor."

Kukah: Atiku, Tinubu didn't sign peace accord in 2023

He further highlighted how past presidential candidates, including Atiku Abubakar of the PDP in 2019 and Bola Tinubu of the APC in 2022, initially abstained from signing the Peace Accord.

“It’s a pity, but we are not going to take anybody to court for not signing the Peace Accord.

"The only thing it does to you as a candidate is that it sends a wrong signal which can be very easily exploited by the opposition."

However, Kukah stressed that the absence of some candidates during the signing could raise questions about their commitment to non-violence in the election process.

Edo Election 2024: Governor Obaseki declares poll 'a do or die affair'

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo, has declared the coming governorship election in the state “a do-or-die affair”.

Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP), and Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are considered the leading aspirants.

