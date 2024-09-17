The Presidency has spoken on the report that President Bola Tinubu has ordered Yemi Cardoso, the CBN governor, to resign from his position immediately

According to a terse statement from the presidency, Tinubu has not given such an order, contrary to the claim

The report claimed that Tinubu gave the order because of the falling prey of naira against the dollar

The presidency has debunked the report that President Bola Tinubu has ordered Yemi Cardoso, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to resign immediately.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, quoted the report and said the claim was untrue, adding that the president never made such a statement.

Why Tinubu orders Cardoso to step down

According to a newspaper report, not Legit.ng, Tinubu has ordered Cardoso to step down as governor of the apex bank due to his inability to address Nigeria's economic struggles, particularly the sharp decline of the Naira.

The medium notes that sources reveal that Cardoso, who was nominated for the position with the support of the Yoruba Elders, failed to deliver on his promise to stabilize the Naira and revitalize the economy. Specifically, he had pledged to return the Naira to between N700 and N900 to $1 by May 29, 2024.

However, under Cardoso's leadership, the Naira experienced a historic fall, dropping from N950/$1 at his appointment to N1645.626/$1 as of September 12, 2024 – a 117.41% decline. This downward spiral began immediately after his nomination and has persisted throughout his tenure.

Yoruba elders begs Tinubu over CBN governor

The report further added that despite pleas from the Yoruba Elders to retain Cardoso, President Tinubu issued the directive before departing for China. Cardoso's removal is seen as a response to his inability to address the economic challenges facing Nigeria.

But Onanuga, in a tweet on Tuesday, September 17, said the claim is a lie. His tweet reads:

"It’s all lies. President Tinubu has not asked Yemi Cardoso to resign."

PDP chieftain calls for Cardoso, Edun's sack

