Edo 2024: PDP Governors Slammed for Keeping Silent on National Issues
- Idemudia Osagie, a prominent PDP chieftain, criticised the party's governors for their silence on national issues during a campaign rally in Edo state
- Osagie's criticism raised questions about the PDP's commitment to addressing the nation's challenges and providing a viable opposition to the ruling party
- The PDP chieftain wondered if the governors are out of touch with ordinary Nigerians, like the APC-led federal government
Benin City, Edo state - A prominent chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Idemudia Osagie, has criticised the party's governors for their silence on national issues during a campaign rally in Edo state over the weekend.
Osagie, a PDP leader from Oredo in Edo state, expressed disappointment that none of the PDP governors present at the rally addressed the country's pressing issues, leaving the task to Senator Abba Moro and Umar Damagum, the acting national chairman.
"This silence is deafening," Osagie lamented.
"At a time when Nigerians are crying out for leadership and guidance, our governors chose to remain mute on the critical issues affecting our country," the PDP chieftain added.
PDP's commitment questioned
Osagie raised questions about the PDP's commitment to addressing the nation's challenges and its ability to provide a viable opposition to the ruling party.
The PDP chieftain's comments suggest that the governors of the party may be out of touch with the concerns of ordinary Nigerians, even as he accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government of being disconnected from the people's plight.
“We’ll protect votes with our blood,” PDP chairman says
Meanwhile, the acting national chairman of the PDP, Illiya Damagum, said on Saturday, September 14, that party members will use their blood to defend their votes in the September 21 governorship election in Edo state.
This is even as he warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the midnight announcement of the election results.
Damagum said this during the grand finale of the PDP campaign in Edo state.
