A fire has broken out at the Bono Energy Terminal in Lagos as emergency responders battle the incident

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service issued its first official update while firefighting operations continue

Authorities have yet to determine the cause, as officials continue efforts to contain the terminal fire

A fire has broken out at the Bono Energy Terminal in the Coconut area of Apapa, Lagos, with emergency responders working to bring the situation under control.

The incident happened at the fuel storage facility located along the Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) confirmed the development on Friday, July 3, through its spokesperson, Shakiru Amodu.

Firefighters battle blaze at Bono Energy Terminal in Apapa, Lagos. Photo: lagosgist

Source: Twitter

In a message sent to newsmen, Amodu said:

"The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently curbing a Fire explosion at Bono Energy Terminal on Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway, by Coconut, Olodi Apapa, Lagos. Update to follow."

Firefighters still at the scene

Videos circulating on X, sighted by Legit.ng, showed thick smoke and flames rising from the direction of the terminal as the emergency response continued efforts to prevent it from spreading.

At the time this report was filed, officials had not announced what caused the fire.

There was also no information on whether anyone was injured or killed, or the extent of damage to the terminal.

Fire guts Polaris Bank building in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fire broke out at a multi-storey commercial building housing a Polaris Bank branch on Broad Street, Lagos Island. Thick smoke engulfed the area as emergency responders rushed to contain the blaze.

Cause still unknown after fire erupts at Lagos fuel terminal.

Source: Original

Firefighters arrived quickly and worked to extinguish the flames while preventing the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. Traders, residents, and passersby gathered outside as videos of the incident circulated on social media.

Authorities had not confirmed the cause of the fire at the time of reporting. There were also no verified reports of deaths or injuries, despite unconfirmed claims circulating online about possible casualties.

Lagos building collapse leaves many trapped

Legit.ng previously disclosed that a three-storey commercial building collapsed at Alakija Bus Stop in Satellite Town, Lagos. Several people were feared trapped as emergency responders began rescue operations at the scene.

Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed that six people had been rescued from the rubble. Rescue teams continued searching for others believed to be trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

The incident came hours after another three-storey building under construction collapsed in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Lagos demolishes distressed Ikoyi residential building

In another news, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Building Control Agency demolished a six-storey residential building in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, after inspections revealed severe structural defects that raised fears of a possible collapse.

LASBCA said the building showed foundation failure, visible sinking and differential settlement. The agency explained that the demolition was necessary to protect lives and nearby properties from the risk of structural failure.

The agency also disclosed that the property owner received several enforcement notices, including a demolition notice, before the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng