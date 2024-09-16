Peter Obi of the Labour Party has lambasted President Bola Tinubu over the comparison of him to US presidential candidate, Donald Trump

Obi, in a statement by his media office on Sunday, faulted the president for ignoring the major issues affecting Nigerians and focusing on the US presidential election

The Labour Party (LP)'s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has flayed the presidency over what he described as a futile attempt to cast him in a bad light using the American presidential election.

Peter Obi slams Tinubu over comparison to Donald Trump

Obi, who spoke through his media office in a statement, titled “Why desperate OBI traducers are kissing the dust?”, signed by his spokesman, Ibrahim Umar, in Abuja, on Sunday, September 15.

As reported by Vanguard, Peter Obi through Umar, said desperate propagandists, along with their presidential enablers, were indulging in the distortion of facts in a bid to destroy his impeccable image.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's aide, Temitope Ajayi, labelled Obi "Nigeria's Donald Trump" as he weighed in on the US presidential debate held on Tuesday, September 10, between Trump, Republican candidate, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic candidate.

Reacting, Obi's media office said:

“We are very much aware of the motive behind these ridiculous comparisons, which is their uncanny way of currying favour so undeserved from the Democrats.

“Nigerians who mused about the derisory and facetious comparison have tried to ask: ‘Will your calling Peter Obi ‘a Trump’, translate to or mean that Tinubu is Harris’?

“The Presidency by indulging in such clever-by-half comparisons, which are intended to discredit Obi, merely brings to the fore the glaring weaknesses of the incumbent administration and their crassness and inability to discern the realities and especially the pains and pangs their actions and policies foisted on the nation in the past year.

“Nigerians are not so gullible to be fooled by such empty propaganda."

The Punch and Daily Trust confirmed the report in their latest publication.

