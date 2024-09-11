An aide to President Bola Tinubu has heavily criticised Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 election

Tinubu's aide, Temitope Ajayi likened Obi to Donald Trump as he weighed in on the outcome of the US presidential debate

The comparison didn't sit well with many Nigerians who descended heavily on Tinubu's aide on social media X

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Wednesday, September 11, Temitope Ajayi, the senior special assistant on media and publicity to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu likened Peter Obi to former US President, Donald Trump.

Legit.ng reported that Obi was the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election.

In a post shared on his X page on Wednesday, Ajayi weighed in on the US presidential debate held on Tuesday, September 10, between Trump, Republican candidate, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic candidate.

According to Ajayi:

“Peter Obi is the Nigeria version of Donald Trump. Like Obi, Trump will use the most negative epithets imaginable to describe a country he wants to lead again just to make a point and rile up his base”.

“Vice President Harris knew Trump’s weakness and set traps for him. Trump fell for her baits. Both candidates have been fact-checked on their claims in the debate. While Harris was reported to have made just one incorrect claim, Trump made 33 false claims in the same 90 minutes debate.”

Trump was constantly fact-checked by debate moderators but the former president instead reemphasized his assertions such as claiming that immigrants are eating dogs and pets of US residents, Daily Trust reported.

The Guardian and Channels TV also confirmed the development in its publication on Wednesday.

US debate: Nigerians react as Tinubu's aide tackle Peter Obi

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on Ajayi's page on X below;

@davechidozie tweeted:

"You have no moral and reasonable right to dissect USA presidential election because your principal never attended any debate and for 16 months he has not granted any live interview, even at global stage."

@etohcolo tweeted:

"At least Kamala submitted herself for debates and spoke to the people unlike your selfish and fear fear boss. Small thing Peter Obi, you dey fear Atiku?"

@felz4life tweeted:

"Stomach infrastructure things. We understand."

@Chukwunaeme1 tweeted:

"Anything for your tweet to gain any notice. You could have written your opinion without mentioning Peter Obi, but then how would anybody notice the post?"

@Olofinladeji tweeted:

"I think tweeting about PO is part of the SAs KPI."

