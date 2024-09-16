The Edo State PDP chairman, Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, has denied a social media statement accusing the Presidency and the NSA of planning to manipulate the upcoming governorship election

Aziegbemi described the statement as false and the work of mischief makers, urging the public to disregard it

The PDP chairman reiterated his party's commitment to responsible campaigning, accusing political opponents of spreading falsehoods to derail their efforts

Benin City, Edo state - The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, Dr Anthony Aziegbemi, has denied a statement circulating on social media accusing the Presidency and Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) of planning to manipulate the September 21 governorship election in the state.

Aziegbemi described the statement as the "handiwork of irresponsible mischief makers" and called on Nigerians to disregard it entirely.

The PDP chairman in Edo state, Anthony Aziegbemi, has denied a statement accusing the Presidency of planning to rig the September 21 governorship election in the state. Photo credit: @Aighodalo

Source: Twitter

Edo 202: Who accused presidency of rigging plan?

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the Edo PDP chairman attributed the false statement to opponents who "have nothing to offer the people" and are attempting to derail his party's campaign through "falsehood and negative propaganda".

"In this election season, all sorts of false statements and forged documents, mischievously ascribed to us, are peddled by persons who do not mean well for our campaign," he said.

PDP committed to responsible campaigning

The PDP chairman reaffirmed the party's commitment to responsible campaigning, stating that they "will not issue such a reckless statement" and will continue to work towards maintaining the trust of the people and winning the mandate overwhelmingly.

Some media reports had earlier claimed that the PDP in Edo state accused the presidency and the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, of planning to manipulate the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The Presidency subsequently dismissed the claims of interference, describing them as baseless and unfounded.

However, the Edo state PDP chairman, Aziegbemi, has distanced himself from the allegations.

Read his full statement below:

"A statement purportedly signed by me, accusing the Presidency and Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) of planning to manipulate the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, circulating on social media, was not issued by me.

"In this election season, all sorts of false statements and forged documents, mischievously ascribed to us, are peddled by persons who do not mean well for our campaign. This is the handiwork of such irresponsible mischief makers which should be disregarded in its entirety.

"We will not put this sort of behaviour past certain opponents who have nothing to offer the people and believe that the only chance they have in this election is by circulating falsehood and negative propaganda to derail our campaign.

"We call on all well meaning Nigerians to totally disregard this false statement.

"The PDP is a responsible party and will not issue such a reckless statement. We will continue to work tirelessly to maintain the trust, and overwhelmingly win the mandate of our people."

“We’ll protect votes with our blood,” PDP chairman says

Meanwhile, the acting national chairman of the PDP, Illiya Damagum, on Saturday, September 14, said members of the party will use their blood to defend their votes in the September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

This is even as he warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the midnight announcement of the election results

Damagum said this during the grand finale of the PDP campaign in Edo state.

