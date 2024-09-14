President Bola Tinubu's economic policies of removing the fuel subsidy and floating the currency have plunged the nation into an economic dilemma

Nigerians have cried out for the reduction in the cost of governance while ten days of nationwide protests have been staged against hunger in the country

However, two governors in the country have been reportedly on the move to build new government secretariats in their states

Nigerians are currently facing economic challenges following the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the country's currency. This development has led to a sudden increase in the price of food and other basic commodities.

This development has led to ten days of nationwide protests against the government, with demands such as the reversal of the fuel subsidy.

President Bola Tinubu has also been criticised for eating a feast while Nigerians are fasting because of his economic policies. On the other hand, some governors have also embarked on spending billions of naira rebuilding their states' secretariat complexes.

Below are the two governors:

Alex Otti of Abia state

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has announced plans to demolish the newly constructed multi-billion naira Government House in Umuahia, the state capital. In July 2024, the governor made this declaration while inaugurating a new office for the Arochukwu Local Government Council chairperson.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Ukoha Njoku, Governor Otti, who was elected in March 2023 under the Labour Party, has been operating from his country home outside Umuahia since assuming office in May 2023. This is despite the availability of the new Government House complex, which was commissioned by former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on May 28, 2023, a day before the end of his tenure.

The project, initiated by former Governor Theodore Orji, was inherited and completed by Ikpeazu's administration, with an estimated cost of several billions of naira. However, the exact amount spent on the project remains unclear. The old Government House in Umuahia, used by previous governors, still stands.

Premium Times reported that Governor Otti's decision to demolish the new Government House has sparked interest, with many awaiting further details on his plans.

Governor Diri awards N45bn for new secretariat complex

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has awarded an N45 billion contract to build a new government secretariat in the state capital. The proposed secretariat, which aims to provide a conducive working environment for civil servants, is expected to be a state-of-the-art facility equipped with modern amenities and infrastructure.

The new secretariat is envisioned to be a symbol of excellence and a hub for efficient governance. It will house various ministries, departments, and agencies, fostering collaboration and productivity among government officials. Governor Diri's administration has assured that the project will be completed in record time, ensuring minimal disruption to government activities.

