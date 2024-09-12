Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun has disclosed three important moves to bring down the cost of food items in the state

Abiodun announced the development after his meeting with the market leaders in the state, led by the Iyaloja General, Chief (Mrs.) Yemisi Abass on Thursday, September 12

The governor's decision followed the sudden hike in the prices of fuel, which has influenced the sudden increase in the cost of food items in the country

Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, has announced three major moves to lower food prices in the state following the sudden increase in the cost of living in Nigeria after the petrol price hike.

In a tweet on Thursday, September 12, the governor said the decisions were taken at his meeting with the market leaders in the state. Governor Abiodun played host to the market leaders led by the Iyaloja General, Chief (Mrs.) Yemisi Abass.

Ogun revamps Gateway Trading Company

According to Abiodun, the first step to making food items more affordable across the Ogun state is revamping the Gateway Trading Company to implement a price control mechanism through bulk purchasing and strategic selling in key zones, driving down costs.

Furthermore, Abiodun also announced the suspension of all market levies, except for essential development and environmental fees, to alleviate financial burdens on traders. To ensure a seamless implementation, a market enforcement task force will be established to eradicate illegal levies and intimidation.

Abiodun promises low-interest loans to traders

Additionally, the state government also promised to provide low-interest loans and grants to support traders, as well as enhance market waste management systems.

His statement reads in part:

"Our rebranded Gateway Trading Company will begin bulk purchasing and selling in key zones to lower prices."

Nigerians have been lamenting the high cost of living following the sudden increase in fuel prices across the country. The development has led to ten days of nationwide hunger protests.

