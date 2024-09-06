Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has explained why he fell out with the former governor, Adams Oshiomhole

Obaseki said his decision to hold a state burial for PDP chieftain, Chief Tony Anenih, sparked a rift between him and Oshiomhole

He said the APC does not love the Esan people as they plan to impeach the candidates after three months

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Uromi, Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state said his decision to hold a state burial for a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih sparked a rift between him and former governor Adams Oshiomhole.

Obaseki said Oshiomhole questioned the rationale behind his organising a state burial for the deceased as he was not an elected official.

Obaseki said Anenih’s state burial sparked a rift with Oshiomhole Photo credit: Godwin Obaseki/Adams Oshiomhole

Source: Facebook

The governor stated this while speaking to PDP supporters at Okpujie Demonstration Primary School, Uromi, Esan North East local government area of Edo state., The Punch.

Why I fell out with Oshiomhole, Obaseki

He presented the party’s candidates, Asue Ighodalo, and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie to the Esan people.

“When Chief Tony Anenih died, I gave him a state burial as an APC member and this is one of the things that caused problems between Oshiomhole and I. He said he was not an elected official, why would I give him a State burial? I said the man has done more than many governors so he deserved it.

As reported by The Nation, Obaseki said the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, is an insult to the Esan people.

He said Okpebholo does not measure up Late Chief Anthony Enahoro, Late Anenih, and Prof. Osaremen Osunbor

“APC does not love Esan people as they plan to impeach the candidates after three months and take over the state to run it the way they like."

Okpebholo lambasted over pledge to continue Oshiomhole’s legacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Edo South Business Forum urged the people of Edo state to reject Okpebholo.

The Chairman of the forum, Osazuwa Imafidon, said Okpebholo's promise to continue the legacy of Adams Oshiomhole is a bad signal.

Imafidon said Okpebholos has declared his intent to "take Edo State back to the dark days of governance"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng