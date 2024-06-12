The PDP deputy director of media in the Edo state governorship election campaign, Reverend Olu Martins, has been arrested by the police

CP Funsho Adegboye, the Edo state commissioner of police, confirmed the development to journalists on Tuesday, June 11

The police commissioner said that the comment of the PDP campaign spokesperson was inciting and inflammatory, and he has been charged with court

Reverend Olu Martins, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy director-general (media), governorship campaign organisation in Edo state, has been arrested by the police and subsequently charged over inciting and inflammatory statements.

CP Funsho Adegboye, the state commissioner of police, revealed this to journalists in Benin, the Edo state capital, on Tuesday, June 11. He added that the statement of the PDP spokesperson can cause violence in the state.

The statement reads in part:

“There was a viral video of an inflammatory statement made by Rev. Olu Martins that can heat up the electioneering campaign processes in the state.

“He was invited to serve as a deterrent to others of like behaviours, and we also decided that the matter should be resolved at the court.”

Edo 2024: Police warn politicians

PM News reported that the police boss then appealed to political players and actors in the oil-rich state to play the game according to the rules and regulations.

Adegboye stated that electioneering processes are supposed to be interesting, glamorous and well educated enough to inspire up and coming politicians and not the one that could lead to tension in the state or encourage the people to put up a criminal attitude.

He expressed the command's readiness to decisively deal with any politician who ran against the laws of the land, especially laws governing criminal codes and electoral acts. He maintained that no one would be spared, no matter how high-placed the person might be.

