Senator Esther Nenadi Usman has been appointed as the chairman of the Labour Party Caretaker Committee

Usman’s appointment was announced during a stakeholders meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State capital, on Wednesday

The Labour Party appointed Senator Darlington Nwokocha secretary of the 29-member Caretaker Committee led by Senator Usman

The committee is charged with restructuring the party and addressing its ongoing leadership issues

The Labour Party (LP), in its extended stakeholders meeting held in Umuahia, Abia state capital, on Wednesday, September 4, appointed Senator Esther Nenadi Usman as chairman of the party's caretaker committee.

Abia Governor Otti confirms Senator Usman's appointment as LP caretaker c’ttee chairman. Photo credit: Ferdinand Ekeoma

Source: Facebook

Usman, a former minister of finance represented South senatorial district from 2011 to 2015.

Immediate -past Senate Minority Deputy Leader, Senator Darlington Nwokocha from Abia Central, will serve as the Secretary of the 29-member committee, expected to complete its assignment in 90 days.

Usman's role as LP caretaker c’ttee chair defined

According to the leadership of the party, the caretaker committee's job is to rescue the party from its current leadership crisis, and organize a convention where a new leadership of the party would emerge from the Ward to the national stage.

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the party in the 2023 election, his running mate, Datti Ahmed, Senator Victor Umeh, Lagos state governorship candidate of LP in 2023, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, were among the party bigwigs present at the massively-attended meeting hosted by Governor Alex Otti.

