The Labour Party (LP) has opened its 2027 presidential and governorship tickets to all qualified Nigerians

The NEC disassociated itself from a controversial stakeholders' meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State

The Labour Party NEC reaffirmed its confidence in Barr. Julius Abure's leadership

FCT, Abuja - In a significant political development, the Labour Party (LP) has opened its 2027 presidential and governorship tickets to all qualified Nigerians.

This resolution was adopted during the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Monday, September 9, 2024, at the Labour Party’s National Secretariat in Utako, Abuja.

LP led by Abure opens presidential ticket for 2027 election to qualified Nigerians Photo credit: @PeterObi/@adex_smithjr

Source: Twitter

The decision comes as the party revisits earlier resolutions made during the National Convention, which had reserved the party's presidential and governorship tickets for Peter Gregory Obi and Alex Otti, respectively.

In a statement issued by the NEC, it was announced:

"The Labour Party is open to all qualified Nigerians for all electoral positions, from the presidency to the House of Assemblies. No ticket is exclusively reserved."

LP disassociates from Abia stakeholder's meeting

The NEC also addressed the controversial stakeholders’ meeting held in Umuahia, Abia State, where reports indicated a dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the formation of a Caretaker Committee.

The NEC condemned the meeting and disassociated itself from the outcomes, asserting that the gathering was not legitimate.

The NEC resolution stated.

"The conveners of the so-called stakeholders’ meeting in Umuahia, Abia State, have no legal authority to dissolve the party’s leadership.

"Governor Alex Otti of Abia State does not possess the constitutional powers to call such a meeting, let alone dissolve the NWC."

They cited Article 14 (4) (B) of the party’s constitution, which grants such powers only to the National Secretary with the approval of the National Chairman.

LP reaffirms confidence in Abure leadership

The NEC meeting firmly reimposed confidence in the leadership of Barr. Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

In their resolution, they stated:

"We urge all members of the party to respect and follow the lawful directives of the Barr. Julius Abure-led National Working Committee."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng