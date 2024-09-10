Val Obienyem, Media Adviser to Peter Obi, has refuted false claims that Obi was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) at his Anambra State home, describing the rumors as baseless

Obienyem clarified that Obi was in Rwanda on official engagements at the time of the alleged incident and is currently in Edo State, not Anambra

The Media Adviser also dismissed the rumor about Obi’s wife being arrested as a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation and create panic

Val Obienyem, Media Adviser to Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has firmly denied recent rumors alleging that Obi was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) at his home in Anambra State.

The clarification was made in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 10.

Obienyem labeled the claims as entirely false and unfounded.

He highlighted that the rumor initially emerged on Saturday, September 7, but was quickly debunked, yet it continues to circulate.

Obienyem clarified that Obi was not in Anambra State during the purported incident, Vanguard reported.

He stated:

“On Saturday, Mr. Obi was in Rwanda fulfilling important engagements. He has since returned to Nigeria and is currently in Edo State, where he is engaged in party and national affairs."

He also refuted the false claim that Obi’s wife had been arrested, labeling it as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and create unnecessary panic among supporters.

Obienyem urged the public to disregard these falsehoods and stay alert to the spread of misinformation, assuring that any official updates concerning Obi will be communicated through proper channels, The Punch reported.

2027: "Who're you fighting?" Obi replies Abure

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the internal crisis within the Labour Party (LP) has escalated, with Peter Obi, the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, finally responding to accusations levelled against him by the embattled National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.

At the recent Labour Party National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, held on Monday, Julius Abure accused Peter Obi and Alex Otti, the party’s sole governor from Abia State, of betrayal.

Reacting to the allegations, Peter Obi, through his spokesperson, Comrade Ibrahim Umar of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), expressed disappointment over Abure's comments but dismissed the claims as politically motivated.

