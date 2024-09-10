The leadership of the APC has distanced itself from the billboard, which boldly hinted at Tinubu's potential re-election bid

The development sparked discussions amid the current economic crisis occasioned by Tinubu's reforms but the APC denies any connection

Bala Ibrahim, the APC national publicity director, gave the clarification via a terse statement issued to the press

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said that the party was not behind a large billboard in Abuja promoting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second term for the 2027 presidential election.

Tinubu’s 2027 billboard spotted in Abuja. Photo credit: APC grassroots support group, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The national publicity director of the APC, Bala Ibrahim, made this clarification to the press.

Legit.ng reported that a massive billboard advocating for Tinubu's 2027 re-election appeared in the bustling Area One district of Abuja, igniting discussions among commuters and passersby.

The billboard, which showcased images of the president and his wife, Remi Tinubu, bore the slogan, “Grassroots support for Tinubu 2027, the 1019 initiative.”

Despite the visible promotion, Tinubu has yet to make an official declaration regarding his intent to run for a second term.

What APC said about Tinubu's 2027 campaign

Reacting to the development, the national publicity director of the APC, Ibrahim, said the party was unaware of the campaign billboard.

He, however, did not rule out the possibility of such a billboard being sponsored by groups or loyalists of the president, The Punch reported.

Ibrahim said:

“At the party and personal level, I am not aware. If you have seen it, you may wish to check. It could have been done by a group or individuals.

“Usually, such banners and billboards carry the identity of the sponsors beneath. Look around to see if it carries the inscription of the party. Otherwise, it is not from us.”

Read more about APC, 2027 here:

APC postpones NEC meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC suspended its earlier scheduled national caucus and NEC meetings until further notice.

This came amid the renewed call for the removal of the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, by some groups in the party.

Felix Morka, the APC national publicity secretary, announced the development in a statement, adding that the new date for the meetings will be communicated.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng