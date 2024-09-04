The Edo South Business Forum has urged the people of Edo state to reject APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo

Chairman of the forum, Osazuwa Imafidon, said Okpebholo's promise to continue the legacy of Adams Oshiomhole is a bad signal

Imafidon said Okpebholos has declared his intent to "take Edo State back to the dark days of governance"

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

Benin City, Edo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has been lambasted over his promise to continue the legacy of former governor Adams Oshiomhole if elected.

The Edo South Business Forum warned that Okpebholo’s declaration signals a potential return to the "dark days of governance" under Oshiomhole.

Edo people urged to reject Senator Okpebholo at the polls. Photo credit: @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

Chairman of the forum, Osazuwa Imafidon, described Oshiomhole’s tenure as "the worst in the history of Edo State,"

Imafidon accused Oshiomhole of leading without empathy, promoting thuggery, and failing to attract any meaningful investment to the state.

He stated this in a statement released on Tuesday, September 3, and made available to Legit.ng.

He recalled Oshiomhole’s infamous encounter with a widow in Benin City, where Oshiomhole told her to 'Go and die' after she pleaded for leniency.

The forum also cited Oshiomhole’s treatment of teachers, particularly during a verification exercise that was described as a "spectacle of humiliation."

Imafidon argued that Oshiomhole’s administration showed a complete disregard for government workers, creating a hostile working environment characterized by "fear and intimidation."

Oshiomhole’s government was accused of failing to attract any meaningful investment into the state.

Imafidon urged the Edo people to reject Senator Okpebholo at the polls. He stated that the APC candidate's vow to continue Oshiomhole’s legacy is a clear indication of his intent to "take Edo State back to the dark days of governance."

"Edo deserves better. We deserve leadership that respects our dignity, values our contributions, and is committed to building a future that benefits all, not just a select few."

Source: Legit.ng