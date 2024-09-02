The North-Central APC Elders Forum commended Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in restoring peace within the party

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum has praised Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in restoring peace within the party in the region.

The forum particularly commended Governor Sule's recent visit to the APC national headquarters, where he met with the party's National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to discuss the interests of the North-Central zone.

Governor Sule's visit to Ganduje over the weekend was highlighted as a crucial step in maintaining party unity, Vanguard reported.

During the visit, Sule defended the Ganduje-led National Working Committee (NWC) against critics, emphasizing that the committee is doing an excellent job for the party.

In a statement issued on Monday, Spetember 2, in Abuja, Senator Ameh Ebute, the former President of the Senate and Chairman of the North-Central APC Elders Forum, described Governor Sule's visit as a timely and necessary intervention.

APC elders laud gov Sule's leadership

Ebute expressed satisfaction with Governor Sule's leadership in the North-Central geo-political zone, aimed at strengthening the party for optimal performance, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The forum also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and National Chairman Ganduje for resolving the political crisis that had previously troubled the Benue APC.

The dissolution and reconstitution of the Caretaker Committee in Benue were credited with restoring peace in the party and governance in the state.

APC governors encouraged to take cue from Sule

Senator Ebute encouraged other APC governors in the region to follow Governor Sule's example by engaging with the party's National Chairman to solidify relations with the central APC leadership.

The forum also lauded the Ganduje-led NWC for establishing the National Progressives Institute and urged the inclusion of the North-Central zone in the institute's leadership, which is set to be unveiled soon.

