The chairman of the ruling APC Abdullahi Ganduje has denied claims of sponsoring the violence recorded in the state during the nationwide protests

In a fresh twist, Ganduje called on the federal government led by Tinubu to commence a probe against Governor Yusuf, alleging he is responsible for the violence in Kano state during protest

Legit.ng reports that Ganduje spoke on Thursday after the Kano government alleged that sponsored thugs carted away corruption trial documents of the embattled APC chairman

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, August 15, Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), demanded that the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, be investigated.

Ganduje alleged that Governor Yusuf made inciting comments ahead of the protests.

As reported by Vanguard, he noted that contrary to claims by the Kano state government suggesting that the APC sponsored the violent protests in Kano State recently, it was Governor Yusuf who incited the protest to tarnish the image of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

The APC chairman said the governor had earlier told the protesters that he was with them, only to make a u-turn after it became obvious that the protest had gone out of hands.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, Ganduje's chief press secretary, Edwin Olofu, stated that credible intelligence reports revealed that the protest, which tragically turned bloody, was directly sponsored by the state, The Nation reported.

Part of the statement reads:

“It is alarming that a sitting governor would incite such chaos and violence within his state, putting the lives and property of innocent citizens at risk.

“We demand that the Federal Government, through relevant security agencies, immediately launches a thorough investigation into the Kano State Government’s involvement in this unfortunate incident.

“The sponsors of this violence must be brought to justice to ensure that this does not set a dangerous precedent for other states."

Corruption trial: “Protesters carted away Ganduje’s documents”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Yusuf alleged that the attack by protesters at the Kano court during the August hardship demonstration was politically motivated and planned work.

According to the Kano state government, the vandalism of the Kano State High Court was orchestrated to destroy important documents related to ex-Governor Ganduje's corruption trial.

After assessing the damage at the court, Governor Yusuf urged the youth in the state to avoid being used as a tool for violence.

