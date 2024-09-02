JUST IN: Presidency Breaks Silence on Alleged Rift Between Tinubu, Shettima
- Some persons said there is a rift between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his lieutenant, Kashim Shettima and that the vice-president has been stripped of his roles
- Legit.ng reports that Shettima was sworn in alongside Tinubu as Nigeria's new leaders on May 29, 2023, in Abuja
- In a statement on Monday morning, September 2, 2024, the presidency addressed rife speculations of friction between both APC chieftains
FCT, Abuja - Stanley Nkwocha, the senior special assistant to the president on media and communications (office of the vice president), has quashed reports of a rift between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vice president, Kashim Shettima.
In a piece written to celebrate Shettima on his 58th birthday on Monday, September 2, Nkwocha insisted that the former Borno state governor and ex-senator remains a colossal member of the Tinbu administration.
The message by Nkwocha partly reads:
“For those peddling ludicrous conspiracy theories of a fictional rift in the presidency which, according to the schemers, has led to Senator Shettima being sidelined and stripped of his roles as vice president, here is also an opportunity to know the facts.
“In the history of Nigeria's presidency, no vice president has enjoyed the total confidence and full support of his principal like Shettima. In return, his loyalty to his boss, President Tinubu, as attested by well-meaning Nigerians who have been keeping tab with the goings-on in the presidency, is absolute and unalloyed.”
Nkwocha cited Shettima's recent praise for President Tinubu as proof of a cordial relationship between both politicians.
Furthermore, Nkwocha described speculations in recent days that Shettima is being sidelined as “illogical conspiracy theories”.
He said:
“As President Tinubu's administration continues to take shape, there's no gainsaying that one key player who has been making waves is vice president Shettima.”
'Pray for Tinubu, Nigeria' - Shettima
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shettima called for prayer for President Tinubu and the country's leadership, adding that every responsible citizen will pray for their leaders.
The vice president made the plea while playing host to the Elders of Borno, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders in the state at his residence in Borno.
