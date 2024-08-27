There is no evidence that vice president Kashim Shettima said N8,000 can change the life of a Nigerian youth

The claim that Shettima said N8,000 can change the life of a Nigerian youth who knows what he is knowing is false

Multiple checks and searches have revealed that no reputation media organisation or video of Shettima saying could be found

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The claim that Vice President Kashim Shettima said N8,000 can change the life of a Nigerian youth has been found to exist only on social media.

Some news blogs and social media accounts have posted pictures of Shettima with the caption, “N8,000 can change the life of a youth who knows what he is doing.”

The post generated a lot of reactions and attracted several negative comments to Shettima. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

The post generated a lot of reactions and attracted several negative comments Shettima.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by a fact-checking platform, Dubawa, one of such negative comment was from an X user, Kolawole Abisagbo (@excollboss).

Abisagbo registered his displeasure, describing the comment as a sad commentary from the vice president.

“This shows how irrational and denigrating our leaders are. How can an elder statesman, a vice president for that matter, say something like this? It’s just so sad!”

Verification

A keyword search revealed that no credible news channel reported that Shettima made the statement.

The fact-checking platform also reported that checks on Shettima’s social media pages on X and Facebook show no post or story related to the claim.

A video of Shettima speaking with the same viral caption

The video of Shettima posted by Naija Latest Gist also had no connection with the “N8,000 can change the life of a youth who knows what he is doing,”

The narration mentioned that no video or evidence confirms that Shettima made the statement.

Blogs and social media handles where the claim was found provided no evidence that Shettima made the statement.

A viral screenshot of the claim attributed to GoldmyneTV was also found waiting as it could not be on its X handle. Suggesting that it was either not posted by the account or deleted.

GoldMyneTV was contacted for evidence of the post but is yet to respond as of the time of publication despite multiple attempts

Conclusion

From numerous checks using keywords, visiting Shettima’s social media and no video evidence or report from any reputable media organization, it is safe to say there is no evidence Shettima said N8,000 can change a youth’s life.

Shettima recalls moment at NBA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Shettima recalled his 2022 experience at the NBA conference in Lagos.

Shettima recalled that Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Adichie was at the point of taking his picture at the conference.

He expressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu's government to the rule of law and the tolerance of dissent voices within the ambient of the law.

Source: Legit.ng