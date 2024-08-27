Vice President Kashim Shettima humorously recalled his "sneakers saga" at last year's NBA conference

Shettima lightheartedly noted that he thought his sneakers and oversized suit would be the last thing the NBA remembered about him

Representing President Bola Tinubu, Shettima emphasized the administration's commitment to upholding the rule of law

Vice President Kashim Shettima had the audience laughing on Monday, August 26, when he joked that he never expected to be invited back to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference after last year’s "sneakers saga."

Shettima recounted how he trended on social media for almost a month after being spotted wearing sneakers with an oversized suit at the NBA event.

Shettima speaks on sneakers, Mungo Park saga Photo credit: @General_Oluchi/@officialSKSM

Source: Twitter

He jokingly remarked:

"Just before we won the elections and were sworn in, thanks to that NBA conference here in Lagos, at this very venue, I became an internet sensation for nearly a month because of my sneakers.

"I honestly thought that would be the last time I'd be invited to speak at your conference. But it seems that wearing sneakers isn't a requirement for attending NBA events."

Representing President Bola Tinubu at the event, Shettima acknowledged the NBA's longstanding tradition of advocating for democratic principles and upholding the rule of law, Vanguard reported.

We're committed to upholding rule of law, says Shettima

He assured the audience that the administration is committed to upholding the rule of law, respecting the separation of powers, and allowing dissent within legal limits.

He also relayed the President's message, urging Nigerian lawyers and citizens to collaborate with the government in building a Nigeria that realizes the aspirations of all its people.

He emphasized that breaking away from past practices is essential for achieving lasting development.

See the video below:

Nigerians question Seyi Tinubu’s presence at CJN's swearing-in

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have voiced their displeasure over the presence of Seyi, President Bola Tinubu’s first son, at the swearing-in ceremony of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

Kekere-Ekun was sworn in as the 23rd CJN at 11:40 am on Friday, August 23, at the State House's Council Chamber in Abuja, pending her confirmation by the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng