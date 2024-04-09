Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has called on Nigerians to continue to put President Bola Tinubu in their prayers

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for prayer for President Bola Tinubu and the country's leadership, adding that every responsible citizen will pray for their leaders.

The vice president made the plea while playing host to the Elders of Borno, leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders in the state at the breaking of the last Ramadan fasting at his residence in Borno.

Shettima reiterates Tinubu's commitment to infrastructure

The moment Shettima made the call was captured in a video shared by NTA in a tweet on Tuesday, April 9.

In another statement by Shettima's media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, and tweeted by the Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS), the vice president reportedly called for a prayer for the country while assuring that all Nigerians will benefit from the government's policy.

Shettima also reiterated the commitment of President Tinubu to infrastructural development, adding that Tinubi has his eye on the basic needs and requirements of the people's basic needs.

Shettima unveils Tinubu's plan for Borno

While addressing the gathering, the vice president specifically noted the issue of power supply in Maiduguri and some parts of Borno state, adding that it had caught the attention of President Tinubu and that he had directed that the issue should be immediately addressed.

His statement reads in part:

"We owe it to this President to be loyal and law-abiding citizens. He has a total grasp of the situation, challenges, and, indeed, the prospects we have as a nation. A careful look at our nation's economy will show a gradual rebound on most frontiers."

