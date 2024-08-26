Shettima Recalls Moment Chimamanda Was Busy Taking His Picture, Video Trends
- Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has recalled his 2022 experience at the NBA conference in Lagos
- Shettima recalled that Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Adichie was at the point of taking his picture at the conference
- He expressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu's government to the rule of law and the tolerance of dissent voices within the ambient of the law
Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has recalled his last attendance at the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference in 2022. He said Nigerian pen champion Chimamanda Adichie was at one point trying to take his picture because of his dressing.
Shettima travelled down memory lane while recalling his dressing at the conference in Lagos, adding that he was trending on social media for almost a month for wearing sneakers with his suit.
When Shettima trended because of his dressing
Recall that the former Borno State governor sparked a social media frenzy and inspired a "challenge" due to his unconventional outfit choice at a recent conference, making him a trending topic online.
Shettima expressed his surprise at being invited to speak at the conference again, given the attention his sneakers received last time. He humorously noted that it's good to see that wearing sneakers is not a requirement for attending NBA events, implying that he's glad to be back despite his previous fashion choice.
Representing President Bola Tinubu recognized the NBA's esteemed legacy in advocating for democratic values and upholding the rule of law. He commended the organization's commitment to these principles, which are essential for a functioning democracy.
Shettima expresses Tinubu's commitment to rule of law
Shettima reaffirmed the administration's dedication to adhering to these principles, upholding the rule of law, and respecting the separation of powers. He also emphasized the importance of tolerating dissenting voices as long as they remain within legal boundaries, demonstrating the administration's commitment to protecting fundamental rights and freedoms.
His comment reads in part:
“Actually, I was quite the sensation. I remember the famous Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, taking pictures of me in my ‘Mungo Park suit’ when we were called in.”
See the video of his comment here:
