Sule Lamido has accused some influential PDP chieftains of supporting President Tinubu and the APC and complicating the party's efforts to regain power

In an interview with The Nigerian Tribune, Lamido expressed frustration over the presence of ‘moles’ within the PDP, describing it as a big obstacle to the party’s success in the next election

Lamido shared the way forward for the opposition PDP to reclaim power from Tinubu and the APC in 2027

Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state and, Sule Lamido, has said that some persons in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are working for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sule Lamido speaks on those working for Tinubu in PDP

SLamido, one of the PDP's founding fathers, spoke about the PDP crisis and how the former ruling party is planning to win the 2027 general election and dislodge Tinubu.

In an exclusive interview with The Nigerian Tribune, Lamido asserted that he believes the PDP can regain its former position as a ruling party.

However, he expressed regret that there are ‘moles’ in the now-opposition party.

Lamido, stated thus:

"It is a huge challenge. Are the Nigerian people willing? The issues of insecurity, of the economy, of poverty are all there. It is not about the PDP, what is the opinion of the Nigerian people? People have been hired to destroy the PDP but we are making every effort, because right now, we have people who are anti-PDP.

"Imagine people like Ortom (former Benue State governor) saying ‘our leader, Wike, has said we will vote Tinubu in 2027’. Imagine someone in the PDP saying he is going to take a cue from Wike to vote Tinubu in 2027. People who are in the PDP are also working for the APC and Tinubu. So, it is a very difficult thing. We are working hard to find people who share a similar concern because those in the party who are now in government are not on the same frequency with us."

