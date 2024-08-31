Nigerian politicians have started making permutations three years before the 2027 presidential election. This is as supporters of many politicians have had their campaign posters for the next general election surface online.

Aare Oladotun Hassan, the president of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, described the development in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng as a chess game. He maintained that the focus should be on the present administration rather than the next general election.

He said:

"Posters in this part of the country are like a chess game. In Nigeria, instead of focusing on the success of the current administration, the next election is always their priority, the posters being pasted all around; if not by themselves, then they would have sponsored some people to do so."

Below is a list of the politicians whose posters have surfaced so far:

Bola Tinubu's campaign billboard

Top on the list is President Bola Tinubu's campaign billboard, which recently surfaced in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The president has often been accused of focusing on 2027 politics rather than governance since he resumed office.

Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign featured a photo of him and his wife, Remi, in a loving embrace. The caption "Grassroots support for Tinubu 2027" suggests a strong base of support for the president's bid for a second term.

The billboard, sponsored by Dark Matters, is strategically located near the national stadium. Its appearance comes just a few months after Tinubu celebrated his first year as President of Nigeria.

Atiku/Obi 2027 presidential campaign surface

The former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi both contested the 2023 presidential election on the platforms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, respectively.

However, a campaign poster of the duo contesting in the 2027 presidential race has recently surfaced on the internet, suggesting a possible permutation between the two.

Seyi Makinde for president

The Oyo state governor is one of the influential Nigerian politicians whose campaign posters for the 2027 presidency have recently surfaced on social media.

Makinde, who will be completing his second term as Oyo state governor, has been tipped to be PDP presidential flagbearer in the next presidential election.

