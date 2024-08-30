The Nigerian Senate has recently been enmeshed in controversies concerning what members get as their monthly take-home, considering the economic challenges that the country is facing and the lamentation about hunger from the majority of the people.

While 99 of the 109 Nigerian serving senators were said to be getting approximately N2.079 billion monthly, the take-home of the ten remaining senators remained shrouded.

List of senators who get special salary package Photo Credit: @barauijibrin, @SPNigeria, @mob_sen_leader

Source: Twitter

The N2.079 billion monthly earnings of the 99 federal lawmakers were based on the revelation by one of them, Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNP), who confirmed that he received N21 million monthly as a benefit for representing the people of Kano South Senatorial District.

However, Sumaila could not ascertain what the remaining ten high-ranking senators of the 10th National Assembly take home on a monthly basis.

Daily Trust reported that attempts to disclose the monthly earnings of the Senate's high-ranking officers have been unsuccessful. Despite inquiries, even former lawmakers have expressed uncertainty about the officers' salaries and allowances.

The Senate's spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, did not respond to calls and messages seeking information on the principal officers' earnings, leaving the details of their monthly pay unknown.

Below is the list of the high-ranking senators with special pay:

Godswill Akpabio

Akpabio is the current Senate President and the highest-ranking senator in the 10th Senate. Akpabio is a senator for the second term representing Akwa Ibom north-west.

His political career spans multiple roles, including two terms as governor of Akwa Ibom state and a stint as a minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jibrin Barau

Barau is the Deputy Senate President and the second-highest-ranking senator after Akpabio. He is currently representing Kano North in the Nigerian Senate for the third time.

Barau has a rich political history. He served in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, following the return of democracy in Nigeria. A Kano-born politician, he has continued to serve in various capacities and now holds the esteemed position of Deputy Senate President.

Opeyemi Bamidele

The senator representing Ekiti Central senatorial district is currently serving as the Majority Leader in the Senate. He is a proud son of Ekiti State and represents his people in the upper chamber.

He is a second-term senator, having been in office since 2019, and has continued to serve the Federal Republic of Nigeria with dedication and commitment. His leadership role as Majority Leader is a testament to his experience and influence in the Senate.

Lola Ashiru

This is another high-ranking senator representing the people of Kwara South Senatorial District in the Senate. Ashiru is the deputy majority leader of the Nigerian Senate.

In August 2018, Lola Ashiru and other PDP members in Kwara State defected to the APC to oppose Bukola Saraki's political dynasty, which they believed had mismanaged the state for 16 years.

Tahir Monguno

The Borno-born federal lawmaker is the next in line in the ranking of Nigerian senators. The APC caucus recently elected him as the Senate's Chief Whip following the removal of Ali Ndume.

Ndume was accused of anti-party activities and was asked to resign his membership from the ruling party following his outburst that President Bola Tinubu had been caged by the people around him.

Other high-ranking senators are listed below

S/N Senator's Name State/Constituency Position in the Senate 1 Nwebonyi Peter Onyeka Ebonyi North Deputy Senate Chief Whip 2 Abba Moro Benue North-East Minority Leader 3 Akogun Lere Oyewumi Osun West Deputy Minority Leader 4 Osita Ngwu Enugu West Minority Whip, 5 Rufai Hanga Kano Central Deputy Minority Whip

Suspended Senator Ningi resigned as NSF's chairman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi of the Peoples Democratic Party from Bauchi state resigned as the northern senators' forum chairman.

Ningi's resignation letter was sighted barely an hour after the senate suspended him over allegations of budget padding.

The embattled senator accused President Bola Tinubu-led federal government of implementing a 2024 budget higher than what the senate debated and passed.

Source: Legit.ng