Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the PDP and Labour Party presidential candidates, have been knocked for keeping mute on the raising of Russian flags during the #EndBadGovernance protests

Omoyele Sowore, one of the protest leaders and AAC presidential candidate in the last election, was also criticised for defending the raising of Russian flags

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, in an interview with Legit.ng, condemned the opposition's silence while describing the raising of Russian flags as a treasonable offence

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the ex-governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, have been criticized for keeping mute on some protesters' raising of Russian flags in the northern parts of Nigeria during the recently concluded hunger protest.

Oladotun Hassan, the president general of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, said all the opposition leaders who endorsed the recently concluded #EndBadGovernance protests in Nigeria but kept mute on the raising of Russian flags should be questioned.

Both Atiku and Obi contested against President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election.

Sowore knocked for defending raising of Russian flags

Hassan, a legal practitioner, also condemned Omoyele Sowore, one of the leaders of the protests and presidential candidate of the Action Alliance Congress (AAC) in the last general election, who defended the raising of Russian flags during the protests.

The legal practitioner said:

“During the raising of that flag, the proponent of the protests, Omoyele Sowore, endorsed the flying of the flag. He even said it was part of the protests, that churches fly flags and flying Russian flags in protests has nothing to do with threatening the country.

“Whereby, we are all aware that the Russian machinery is all over the ECOWAS region through the Wagner group. The coups in the region had Russian input through the Wagner group.”

"From the investigation that has been unruffled, we believe that foreign machinery is behind it. According to information from the NSA office, over 80 billion is being earmarked to be used to destabilise the country."

He added that:

"We saw Atiku endorsing it in the north and the Labour Party presidential candidate (Peter Obi) endorsing it. None of them condemned flying Russian flags, but they endorsed this protest."

Why raising of Russian flags is treasonable - Lawyer

Hassan then called on the government to be more thorough in its investigation of the raising of the Russian flags during the protests, adding that it is a treasonable felony and a crime against the country.

He said:

"I would call this a total treasonable felony offence rather than a protest. Anyone liable for it, including their lead lawyer, mobilizer, and any other person who has a hand in it, should take responsibility."

Russia speaks on Nigerian protesters waving its flags

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy in Nigeria has distanced Moscow from the protesters waving its flags in some parts of Northern Nigeria.

According to the embassy, the decision of the protesters to wave Russian flags was their personal choice and condemned any violent protest.

