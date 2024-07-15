A campaign billboard promoting President Bola Tinubu’s reelection for 2027 has been spotted in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - With just over a year in office, a campaign billboard promoting President Bola Tinubu’s reelection for 2027 has been seen in Abuja, the capital city.

The billboard features a photo of affectionately holding his wife, Remi, and the slogan “Grassroots support for Tinubu 2027.”

Billboard of President Bola Tinubu sighted in Abuja Photo credit: Bloomberg/@TrulyDearest

The billboard was sighted near the Velodrome at the national stadium along Area 1 Road; the billboard is funded by a group known as “Dark Matters.”

This campaign initiative comes just a few months after Tinubu marked his first anniversary as Nigeria’s president, TheCable reported.

2027 campaign amid economic hardship

Concerns are rising regarding the current administration’s policies, which many believe have exacerbated the country’s economic challenges.

There are worries that the president’s popularity is declining among the public, even though he has been in office for less than two years.

INEC undecided on commencement of 2027 election campaign

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not yet announced a schedule for the 2027 elections.

In May, Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated that the ruling party is being strengthened to help Tinubu secure a second term.

He also mentioned that the APC leadership is collaborating with states to ensure the party maintains operational offices in local wards across the country.

Nigerians react

On the heels of this development, Nigerians have taken to their social media handles to express their views.

@jibostar5050 said:

"He is trying to tell Nigerians that he is done working, now is time for campaign!"

@proflabamba said:

"Sycophancy of the highest level, the people doing this are causing more harm than good for the president."

@TygaOfLagos said:

"Baba don work finish now! Na campaign remain"

