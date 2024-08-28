Governor Chukwuma Soludo has sealed offices of political opponents ahead of the local government elections in Anambra

Offices of Labour Party (LP), Senator Victor Umeh, and Chief Edozie Njoku’s faction of APGA were all sealed on Tuesday, August 27

The state officials alleged that the sealed offices were located in residential areas and not business areas

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led Anambra state government has sealed the offices of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Victor Umeh representing Anambra Central Senatorial district located in Udoka Housing Estate, Awka.

The Anambra state officials also sealed the office of Chief Edozie Njoku’s faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

This is coming a few weeks to the September 28 local government elections in the state.

As reported by Leadership, some of the government officials were accompanied by heavily armed men dressed in military uniforms to carry out the operation on Tuesday, August 27.

The state government agents claimed that the sealed offices were located in residential and not business areas.

It was gathered that Soludo also had his campaign office in the Housing Estate in 2010 when he ran for governor against Peter Obi’s re-election bid.

The sealing off of the party offices is also seen as an attempt by Soludo to muzzle down the parties ahead of the council elections

However, LP secretary in the state, Chief C. J. Okoli-Akirika, described the state government action as “unfortunate, bizarre, and brazen.”

Okoli-Akirika said the Labour Party would initiate court action to challenge the sealing off of the LP office.

He claimed that Soludo’s government did not serve his party any prior notice before sealing off the offices.

He further stated that the operation was carried out in a “maniacal, frenzied, and, frenetic commando-like operation”.

Soludo was said to have sealed the APGA’s faction office to muzzle down the faction following its recent recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral body recognized Umez’s faction based on an Appeal Court ruling against Sly Ezeokenwa faction which is loyal to Governor Soludo.

