Strong PDP chieftain Bode George has waded into the internal crisis rocking the main opposition party in Nigeria

In a recent interview, he sent an urgent message to aggrieved party chieftains ahead of the 2027 general elections

George also cited one major reason he did not support the PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has denied claims that he did not support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's presidential ambitions in the 2023 election because he was not from his region.

Bode George speaks on not supporting Atiku in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bode George

George, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), who recently declined his appointment to the PDP national disciplinary committee, addressed the issue during a TVC political programme on Sunday, August 26.

Bode George's reason for not supporting Atiku

The former national vice chairman of the party refuted the claims made by the Atiku's camp. George stated that his lack of support was due to Abubakar allegedly dividing the party during the election campaign.

He said:

“When Buhari contested against Atiku Abubakar, they came to ask for my support. I was at the forefront.

“Let me tell you, I have no trace of tribalism in my blood. When we returned for the second election, the last election, we saw that things were not right. Someone from the North had just spent eight years. How could we now support another person from the North for another eight years? It doesn’t work that way.

“They manipulated the system. We kept warning them not to do this. He divided the party, which led to our votes being divided, and consequently, we lost. So, how do we move forward? We will set up a committee to review the general election and the post-election period to prepare ourselves.”

The PDP chieftain also urged aggrieved party members to set aside their personal ambitions for the sake of the party’s survival ahead of the 2027 elections.

