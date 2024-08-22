The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited has refuted the claims that Oando Plc and its CEO, Wale Tinubu, hold a 49% stake in the acquisition deal involving its retail subsidiary and OVH Energy

In a statement on Thursday, NNPC spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, said the allegations made by Atiku Abubakar’s aide regarding the deal are inaccurate and false

Paul Ibe, an aide to Atiku, had claimed that OVH's acquisition of NNPC Retail Ltd. was a “criminal hijack” orchestrated by a corporate cabal around President Tinubu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has debunked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's claim that it has been hijacked by “corporate cabals” around President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

NNPC reacts as Atiku claims Tinubu's nephew, Wale Tinubu, held a 49% stake in OVH. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Adewale Tinubu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

OVH: NNPC described Atiku's claim as false

Atiku had in a statement signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe, on Wednesday, claimed that President Bola Tinubu will wreck Nigeria.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alleged a criminal hijack of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) by "corporate cabals" around President Tinubu.

Reacting, in a statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, in Abuja on Thursday, August 22, the NNPC described Atiku’s claim as a false alarm.

According to the state-owned oil firm, neither Wale Tinubu nor the president has any interest in the OVH acquisition.

Maintaining that it is a commercially-focused and profit-driven company managed by professionals who are committed to adding value to the nation, the NNPC explained that investment decisions by its management are strictly determined on the basis of commercial viability and national interest, Channels TV reported.

The statement reads:

“The attention of NNPC Ltd has been drawn to a press release signed by Mr. Paul Ibe, a Media Adviser to the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“In the statement, the former Vice President was quoted to have lamented “the criminal hijack of the NNPC by corporate cabals around the current President”.

“He was also quoted to have listed the retention of Mr. Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd as a compensation for the alleged acquisition of NNPC Retail Ltd by OVH in which he claimed Mr Wale Tinubu held 49% stake.

“NNPC Ltd wishes to set the records straight with the following facts: We are a commercially-focused and profit-driven company managed by professionals who are committed to adding value to the nation.

“Investment decisions by NNPC Ltd Management are strictly determined on the basis of commercial viability and national interest."

Kyari blasted for travelling amid fuel scarcity

