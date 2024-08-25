The presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has appeared to reject criticism by a member of the party’s board of trustees (BOT), Bode George

Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe, said contrary to George’s remarks, his (Atiku's) presidency would have heralded an era of prosperity in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the PDP has been engulfed in a crisis since its presidential primary election held in June 2022

FCT, Abuja - Paul Ibe, a media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former vice-president, has said contrary to Bode George's "imprudent talk", his principal as president of Nigeria would have heralded an era of prosperity.

Ibe, in a statement posed on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, on Saturday, August 24, said Atiku as the country's leader, "would have safeguarded Nigeria's interests, steering clear of the bigotry and nepotism and brigandage that characterises" the Bola Tinubu administration.

Atiku's presidency would have heralded prosperity - Aide

Legit.ng had reported that George said Nigeria would have experienced an upheaval if Atiku was elected president in 2023. Messrs Atiku and George are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting, Ibe fumed at the Lagos PDP chieftain, arguing instead that Nigeria would have thrived under Atiku's guidance.

Ibe said:

"In contrast, we see Bode George, who once threatened exile, should Tinubu ascend to power, now oddly silent about the present administration. Is Bode’s reticence because Atiku is not from his region? It is prudent to consider Bode’s opinions with caution."

Furthermore, Ibe described Bode’s "conduct" as "a disservice to the military", an institution "esteemed for its unity".

Accusing George of embracing tribalism, Ibe asserted that George's denigration of Atiku is "a source of shame for the armed forces to have such a figure in their ranks".

Atiku meets Ganduje others in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that prominent political figures of northern Nigeria extraction met in Abuja recently at a programme organised by the Atiku family.

The group, which included three former Kano governors Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ibrahim Shekarau, and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was seen in pictures posted on social media.

