A former PDP National Legal Adviser, Mark Jacob, said the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, cannot claim to be a PDP member and still be fighting the party

Jacob said Wike is a coward who is not bold enough to leave the PDP and go to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

He urged Wike to be a gentleman and respectfully resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been urged to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A former PDP National Legal Adviser, Mark Jacob, accused Wike of fueling the internal crisis in the party and lacking integrity.

Jacob said Wike is a coward for not taking the honourable decision to leave the PDP. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Jacob said the former Rivers state governor is a coward for not taking the honourable decision to leave the PDP.

He stated this while speaking on Arise News’s ‘Morning Show’ on Thursday morning, August 22, Premium Times reports.

“I see him as a coward who is not bold enough to leave the PDP and go to the APC. Having taken a stance against the PDP, a gentleman who wants to be respected should have resigned from the PDP. You cannot be hot and cold at the same time. You cannot be kicking against the PDP and still claim you are still PDP.”

He said it is time for people to tell Wike the truth because he cannot claim to be a PDP member and still be fighting the party.

Legit.ng recalls that Chief Edwin Clark urged PDP's acting national chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, to expel Wike from the party.

Clark criticised Wike for allegedly harassing Governor Siminalayi Fubara and aligning with the ruling APC.

He also accused PDP leaders, including Damagum, of complicity in Wike’s actions and called for a probe committee.

Wike replies Edwin Clark over exit of PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Rivers state governor, Wike declared his commitment to the PDP

Wike's statement comes amidst ongoing disputes within the Rivers State PDP chapter and a series of calls for his sack.

In a live broadcast marking his first year in office, Wike vowed to address party grievances and protect members' rights.

