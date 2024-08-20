The Rivers state political crisis is expected to receive fresh air as the supreme leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have vowed to reunite Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyeso Wike.

This is as Governor Fubara received a delegation from the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) to address speculation about his loyalty to the party.

When Rivers crisis started

Fubara and Wike became at loggerheads soon after the former became governor of the state. He had been threatened with impeachment, and the crisis divided the state House of Assembly into factions.

The BoT delegation was led by its Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara. Others in the entourage are former chairman Ahmed Makarfi, elder statesman Olabode George, and Senator Abdul Ningi.

The visit aimed to put to rest months of speculation that Governor Fubara had left the PDP for the APC.

Despite calls for him to leave the party, Governor Fubara has remained silent about his next move. The delegation's visit was to seek peace and strengthen old alliances within the party.

Governor Fubara expressed doubts about his membership in the PDP, but the BoT's visit convinced him that he is still recognized as a member.

Why PDP must retain Rivers - BoT Chairman

Senator Wabara emphasized the importance of retaining Rivers State within the PDP, warning that losing the state to opposition parties could harm the nation's future.

Wabara praised Governor Fubara's patience and resilience, assuring that the BoT will address the party's crisis in accordance with the constitution.

The BoT Chairman acknowledged that Governor Fubara has demonstrated enormous care for the PDP, which is why he has been patient with the party leadership's inactivity amidst the crisis.

The visit and discussions aimed to resolve the crisis and ensure Governor Fubara's continued membership and support for the PDP.

