Chief Bode George stated that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would have struggled to maintain stability in Nigeria if he had won the 2023 presidential election

George criticized the PDP's shift towards the North in the last election, particularly the emergence of Atiku as the presidential candidate

He pointed out that the PDP is now fractured into three major factions, weakening its ability to effectively challenge the current government

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Chief Bode George has expressed that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar would have struggled to maintain stability in Nigeria if he had won the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Friday, August 23, George highlighted the internal crisis within the PDP and criticized the party's tilt towards the North during the last election.

APC chieftain Bode George speaks on Atiku's presidency Photo credit: @Naija_PR/@atiku

Source: Twitter

George stated:

“If Atiku had won, I would have stayed at home because I knew that eventually, he would face significant challenges. The country would not have accepted it easily.”

Atiku candidacy in PDP was wrong, says George

He emphasized that Nigeria's tradition of rotating the presidency between regions was disrupted by Atiku’s candidacy, causing division within the PDP, as reported by The Punch.

He further criticized former PDP national chairman Iyorchia Ayu, who he believes failed to honor an agreement to step down if the presidential candidate emerged from the North.

George said:

“After eight years of a northern president, it was expected that the next candidate would come from the South. Those seeking appointments can wish themselves luck

“Ayu should have resigned long before the election. The emergence of Atiku disrupted the party’s balance, and manipulating the process to favor him is where the problems began."

Bode George speaks on fractured PDP

George also pointed out that the PDP is now fractured into three major factions, weakening its ability to effectively oppose the current government, TheCable reported.

He noted:

“The party has deeper problems, and it’s almost divided into three sections. It’s not functioning as it should."

George stated that he would not participate in the PDP’s Disciplinary Committee formed to investigate members who worked against the party during the last general elections.

Edwin Clark request sack of FCT Minister Wike from PDP

Earlier Legit.ng reported that Edwin Clark, Chief Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has called on the acting national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, to muster the courage to expel FCT minister Nyesom Wike from the party to ensure its survival.

In an open letter to the PDP leadership delivered in Abuja on Tuesday, August 20, Clark strongly criticised Wike for allegedly using his connections with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to weaken the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng