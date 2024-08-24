Global site navigation

2027: “We Aren't Disturbed": Peter Obi's LP Camp 'Downplays' North's Move to Back Former President
Politics

2027: “We Aren't Disturbed": Peter Obi's LP Camp 'Downplays' North's Move to Back Former President

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • Peter Obi’s Labour Party campaign has downplayed concerns about the call for former President Goodluck Jonathan to run in the 2027 presidential election
  • This response follows the Peoples Democratic Party's endorsement of Jonathan’s possible return and increasing dissatisfaction among Northern elites with President Bola Tinubu’s administration
  • Campaign spokesperson Yunusa Tanko stated that it’s premature to discuss the 2027 race

Peter Obi’s Labour Party campaign has stated that they are not concerned about recent discussions calling for former President Goodluck Jonathan to enter the 2027 presidential race.

This statement follows the opposition Peoples Democratic Party's recent endorsement of Jonathan’s potential return to the party.

Obi's Labour Party camp speaking on plot by the north to back ex-President Goodluck Jonathan
Obi's Labour Party camp speaking on plot by the north to back ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/ Peter Obi
Source: UGC

Amid growing speculation that Northern elites and politicians are dissatisfied with President Bola Tinubu’s administration and are seeking a shift in government, the sentiment for change is increasing, Premium Times reported.

Additionally, Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed has expressed that he would abandon his own presidential bid if Jonathan decides to run.

LP: Discussions about 2027 presidential race too early

As reported by The Punch, Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for Obi’s campaign, remarked that it may be premature to focus on the 2027 presidential race at this time, The Punch reported.

He stated:

“We are not unsettled by any developments. Right now, our focus is solely on addressing the welfare, needs, and challenges of Nigerians.
“We are also dedicating our efforts to strengthening our platform's structure. When the time comes, we will address any issues that arise.”

Edwin Clark calls for sack of FCT Minister, Wike

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Chief Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has called on the acting national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, to muster the courage to expel FCT minister Nyesom Wike from the party to ensure its survival.

In an open letter to the PDP leadership delivered in Abuja on Tuesday, August 20, Clark strongly criticised Wike for allegedly using his connections with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to weaken the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng

