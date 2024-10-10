The Greater Ogonis in Diaspora Organisation (GODO) has lashed out at Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP)

The group said it is not impressed with Egbetokun's directives and his men's behaviour during the recently-held Rivers state local government elections

Greater Ogonis in Diaspora Organisation called on the IGP to quit his present role if he cannot maintain utmost professionalism

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A group, Greater Ogonis in Diaspora Organisation (GODO), has asked Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police (IGP), to resign.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, October 10, Ambrose Kii, President of GODO, accused the police of taking sides in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state. Kii, therefore, threatened to drag the IGP to the International Criminal Court (ICC) if the alleged bias continues.

Greater Ogonis in Diaspora Organisation said the police ought to prioritise defending Rivers people. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Rivers: 'Police need to be careful' - GODO

In a statement, Kii said police should not engage in reckless harassment of people.

The GODO official said:

“The inspector general of police has failed in his duty to maintain law and order in Rivers state.

"His partisanship and inability to act decisively have exacerbated the situation, and we demand his resignation.

"The IGP’s actions have undermined the confidence of the people in the security agencies.”

With regard to the recent developments in Rivers, GODO called on the international community to intervene and support peaceful resolution of the the state's political crisis; just as it called on civil society organisations (CSOs) to join forces in demanding peace and justice.

Furthermore, the group asked well-meaning Nigerians to stand up against political violence, insisting that security agencies must remain impartial and protect citizens.

Fubara sends warning to Egbetokun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rivers governor, Similanayi Fubara, issued a stern warning to Egbetokun, cautioning him against actions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the state.

This comes after an incident at the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) office, where Governor Fubara claims police officers attempted to interfere with preparations for the 2024 local government elections.

In a press conference held in Port Harcourt, Fubara detailed how he personally intervened to prevent what he described as an attempt by the Nigerian police to remove election materials from the RSIEC office.

Source: Legit.ng